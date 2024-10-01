GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven children injured, three critical after explosion in Bihar’s Bhagalpur; probe underway

In the blast in Bhagalpur’s Khilafat Nagar locality, children appeared to have inadvertently fiddled with an explosive substance, said police

Updated - October 01, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Bhagalpur

PTI
Senior Superintendent of Police inspecting the blast site in Bhagalpur’s Khilafat Nagar locality, Bihar on October 1, 2024. Photo: X/@PoliceBhagalpur

Seven children were injured, three of them seriously, in an explosion near a garbage dump in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhagalpur, Anand Kumar told PTI that the blast took place in Khilafat Nagar locality, under the jurisdiction of Habibpur police station, of the town and the children appeared to have inadvertently fiddled with an explosive substance.

"Seven children, three of them seriously, were injured in the incident. All of them have been admitted to the nearest Government hospital," he said.

"The incident took place around noon and forensic experts as well dog squad have reached the spot to defuse any such explosives that may be lying at the garbage dump and also identify the nature of the explosion that took place," said the SSP.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to further investigate the matter, he said.

Published - October 01, 2024 04:17 pm IST

