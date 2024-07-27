Bihar Assembly Speaker loses cool over Opposition ruckus

On the last day of the Monsoon session in Bihar Assembly, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav lost his cool over Opposition MLAs trying to pull the reporter’s table in the House. Mr. Yadav dared the MLAs saying if anyone attempts to move the reporter’s table, they will be thrown out of the House with the help of marshals. It was for the first time that Mr. Yadav has used such harsh language against the Opposition.

As soon as the Assembly proceedings began, the Opposition entered the Well of the House and started shouting over Bihar not getting the Special Category Status (SCS) in the Union Budget and continued to create a ruckus during the proceedings.

Opposition party MLAs consisting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left entered the Well with placards in their hands and alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bowed down in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the sake of remaining in power.

During the question hour when Opposition members tried to pull the reporter’s table, Mr. Yadav warned that he would take action against them.

Mr. Yadav said a reporter had a day before got hurt due to the legislators’ action. He pointed out to RJD’s Govindpur MLA Mohammad Kamran saying that if he lifts the table, then action will be taken.

“I dare you to lift the table and will ensure that you will be thrown out of the House by the marshals. This is not the way to protest by disturbing the reporters who are performing their duties. I am warning you not to do anything which forces me to take strict action against you people. Just go to your respective seats and speak, then only I will listen. Otherwise, nothing will go on record and your demands will not be the part of the proceedings,” Mr. Yadav said.

He further said: “If anyone lifts the table, I will not spare them. Remember my words.”

During the Assembly proceedings on Thursday, Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan had tried to overturn the reporter’s table in which one employee got injured.

Somehow, the marshals and other staff of the Assembly managed to stop the Opposition leader after the intervention of the Speaker. The agitating Opposition members later sat on dharna in front of the Speaker’s chamber and did a mock proceeding of the House.

Mr. Yadav, a seven-term BJP MLA and seasoned politician from Patna Sahib Assembly seat, has earlier served as a Cabinet Minister holding different portfolios, including Health and Tourism.

Having associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1969, the 70-year-old JD(U) leader was once the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and apart that State President of the party.