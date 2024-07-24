ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Assembly passes Bill to prevent question paper leaks in government recruitment exams

Published - July 24, 2024 04:13 pm IST - Patna

The Bihar Public Examinations (PE) (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, stipulates severe punishment for those involved in such malpractices, including a prison term of three to five years and a fine of ₹10 lakh

PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks during the State Legislative Assembly session, in Patna on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bihar Assembly on July 24 passed a Bill aimed at curbing the scourge of question paper leaks and other malpractices in government recruitment examinations in the State.

The Bihar Public Examinations (PE) (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was tabled by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and passed with voice vote amidst a walkout by the Opposition.

The new legislation aims at curbing malpractices in competitive examinations, including the leak of question papers, in the State which, incidentally, has been at the centre of the NEET 2024 question paper leak controversy.

The Bill stipulates severe punishment for those involved in such malpractices, including a prison term of three to five years and a fine of ₹10 lakh.

