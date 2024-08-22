Bharat Bandh: Mob tries to burn school bus with children onboard during protests in Bihar

A school bus carrying around 25 children along with a few teachers escaped a fatal incident on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) in Bihar’s Gopalganj district.

The school bus got stuck in a protest near Arari Mod in Gopalganj district during the Bharat Bandh call nationwide given by Dalit and Adivasi associations on August 21.

An agitated mob allegedly attacked and tried to set the school bus on fire with children onboard.

However, the police present on the spot intervened on time and averted any major accident.

The mob armed with sticks, had gathered in the area to protest against the recent Supreme Court order, demanding that the Centre clear its stand on sub-categorisation, bring a law to “nullify” the judgment, and conduct a caste census to reveal the “real situation” of different castes in India.

The office of Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat issued a press note which said that the school bus passed through with burning tyres and a process to lodge the FIR for blocking the road and burning the tyres on the road is being carried out.

Sources in the police also said that one person has been identified in this case and further investigation is going on.

Dalit, Adivasi bodies take to streets

While normal life was most affected in Bihar and Jharkhand, where the police resorted to baton charging protesters and using water cannons, other States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat saw these outfits take out protest marches in several districts, with many protesters alleging manhandling and violence by the police in Uttar Pradesh.

Trains delayed

Nearly 50 passenger and goods trains under the Eastern Central Railways were delayed due to the blockades — most of which appeared to be in Bihar, according to railway officials. Trains were also stopped by protesters in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur and passenger buses did not operate on select routes. In Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surendranagar, Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts, markets in cities and semi-urban areas remained closed and train blockades were reported.

“Protesters briefly blocked a goods train in Wadhwan taluka of Surendranagar district and shouted slogans. At Bhiloda and Shamlaji in Aravalli district, roads were blocked by protesters. Several people were detained in Patan and Aravalli districts while trying to enforce the bandh,” officials said. In parts of Bastar and Surguja divisions and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki and Dhamtari districts several shops and commercial establishments remained closed. Bastar Division comprises seven districts and Surguja Division six districts.

