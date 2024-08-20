People of Bhagalpur district in Bihar facing flood-like situation, several villages under water

Several villages in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district are facing a flood-like situation after a breach in a dam in Naugachia town. Many villages, including Bind Toli embankment’s Budhu Chak, have been submerged in the fast-flowing waters of Ganga river. Dozens of houses of Budhu Chak area have been washed away in the river and many villagers have left the village to shift to safer places.

An official of the flood control division in Bhagalpur told The Hindu that due to the breach in a portion of the embankment, the houses of many people living in the vicinity of the dam have been washed away in the river. The water has started spreading to two dozen villages including Saidpur, Pachgachiya, Lattara, Gopalpur, Abhiya and Dimaha.

The ring dam collapsed due to the pressure of the rising water. The banks have been eroding for the past one week. Engineers of the Water Resources department have started the work to repair the ring dam.

Bhagalpur District Magistrate Naval Kishore Choudhary, Sub-Divisional Officer Uttam Kumar, and other officials of Flood Control Division went to the spot to take stock of the situation.

According to the officials, ₹6 crore was spent before the monsoon season to repair the dam but the structure gave in.

Local police and the district administration are present to help the victims.

On the instructions of the district magistrate, the officials concerned are engaged in rescuing thousands of people from Ismailpur and Gopalpur blocks.

While speaking to the media in Bhagalpur, Mr. Choudhary said: “A part of the dam has broken. First, there was erosion in the spur, efforts were made to save it but it could not be saved. Our team is engaged in providing facilities to the people in need and right now the water has spread, people are being evacuated. The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed to evacuate the affected people.”

He added that arrangements are being made for housing, toilets, medical camps and fodder for animals at safer ground.

Mr. Choudhary also said that senior officials will investigate the matter regarding the depth of the erosion along the river banks.