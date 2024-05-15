ADVERTISEMENT

Begusarai’s Kanwar lake | Once a migratory bird paradise, now struggles for survival

Published - May 15, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The lake, which used to be a popular tourist spot, has fallen victim to encroachments and is now battling for its existence.

PTI

Originally spread over nearly 7,000 hectares, the lake has served as a destination for migratory birds and was home to several aquatic species. | Photo Credit: PTI

Once a haven for migratory birds, Asia’s largest freshwater oxbow lake, Kanwar, located in Bihar’s Begusarai, is gradually disappearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

An oxbow lake is a curved lake formed alongside a winding river as a result of erosion and sediment deposition over time. Oxbow lakes are typically crescent-shaped and are common features in floodplains and low-lying areas near rivers.

The lake, which used to be a popular tourist spot, has fallen victim to encroachments and is now battling for its existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally spread over nearly 7,000 hectares, the lake has served as a destination for migratory birds and was home to several aquatic species.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was first declared a protected area by the State government in 1986, and later, a sanctuary by the Central Government, to prevent poaching of birds.

However, unrestrained encroachment of land and construction of embankment on the near-by Burhi Gandak river has choked the major water inlet to the wetland.

Tourists coming here express disappointment when they see the condition of the lake, which bears no resemblance to the descriptions they have read or heard about.

Both locals and tourists believe that if the government makes efforts to revive the lake, it could regain its former glory and become a major tourist attraction, providing various employment opportunities for locals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US