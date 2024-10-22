Become a Hindu if you want to stay in Araria, says two-term BJP MP

A video of two-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Araria in northeast Bihar has gone viral on social media after he claimed that those seeking to live in Araria must become Hindus. “If one has to live in Araria, he has to become Hindu,” BJP’s MP Pradeep Kumar Singh said during an event for Union Minister for Textile and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh’s ongoing five-day Hindu Swabhiman Yatra.

“What shame is there in calling yourself a Hindu? If one has to live in Araria, he has to become Hindu,” the Araria BJP MP said at a gathering held at Thakurbadi temple premises on October 21. Mr. Giriraj Singh’s march, which was set off from the communally sensitive Bhagalpur district on October 18, is scheduled to culminate in Kishanganj on October 22.

“Look out for your caste when you have to marry your sons and daughters but when there is need of Hindu unity, you must be a Hindu first and put your caste behind,” Mr. Singh said in the presence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh and the religious figure Dipankar Maharaj.

The Muslim population in the Araria Lok Sabha constituency is about 40% of the total population. The five-day Hindu Swabhiman Yatra by senior BJP leader and party MP from Bihar, Mr. Giriraj Singh, had set off from Bhagalpur but went across all four seemanchal (border) districts of northeast Bihar where Muslim Population is in sizeable number. The BJP, though, has distanced itself from Mr. Giriraj Singh’s ongoing march calling it a “personal yatra” even as Opposition leaders have alleged that Mr. Singh has set off the march to “foment social tension in Muslim dominated districts of northeastern Bihar”.

“It’s not the BJP’s yatra but Mr. Giriraj Singh’s which as been taken out in his personal capacity,” State BJP president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said. “It is necessary to unite Hindus in the country. If we’re united we’ll be strong but if divided, we’ll be destroyed. I want to give a message that organised Hindus are powerful Hindus,” Mr. Giriraj Singh had said on October 11 in Patna.

In September, the Araria BJP MP had received extortion and death threats on his mobile phone allegedly from Nepal and had lodged a police complaint at that time. Mr. Singh, recently, was provided “Y-category” security for enhanced threat perception against him.

Meanwhile, some local people in Araria town had taken out peace and communal harmony march on October 22 condemning BJP MP’s comment. “The MP’s comment is highly condemnable. If one has to live in Araria, one has to maintain communal harmony in Araria,” Faisal Jawed Yasin, who led the march at Chandani Chowk in the town, said. They also raised slogans against the local BJP MP and asked him to apologise for his comment while demanding his resignation. Mr. Yasin was associated with the Prashant Kishor-founded Jan Suraaj Party.