At least 17 people arrested in Bihar for impersonating candidates in CTET exam

Police said while 12 were arrested in Darbhanga, four were picked up in Saran, and one in Begusarai

Published - July 09, 2024 03:51 am IST - Darbhanga/Saran/Begusarai

PTI

Seventeen people, including three women, have been arrested in Bihar for allegedly impersonating candidates in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024, police said on July 8.

Police said while 12 were arrested in Darbhanga, four were picked up in Saran, and one in Begusarai.

The arrested people in Darbhanga were identified as Mukesh Kumar, Gurusharan Yadav, Sonu Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Vimal Kumar, Raja Kumar, Sunita Kumari, Neetu Kumari, Ishwar Kumar, Shashikant Bharti, Shravan Kumar, and Manoj Kumar.

Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy said the arrests were made based on complaints from invigilators and administrators. Police are also investigating the identities of the genuine candidates.

According to Saran police, "Four persons — Hare Ram Pandey, Suchita Kumari, Jai Kumar Bharti, and Vipul Kumar — were apprehended at various examination centres under the jurisdiction of Bhagwan Bazar police station."

CTET is conducted annually on a national scale for people aspiring to secure teaching positions in government institutions.

