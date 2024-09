At least 100 people were injured after the balcony, on which they were watching the Mahaviri procession, collapsed in Bihar’s Chhapra district on late Tuesday (September 3, 2024). Those injured had gathered to watch the orchestra during the procession.

All the injured were rushed to the nearby health centres for treatment.

The injured were admitted to Isuapur Community Health Centre and to the private hospitals in the district.

