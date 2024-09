At least 100 people were injured after the balcony, on which they were watching the Mahaviri procession, collapsed in Bihar’s Chhapra district on late Tuesday (September 3, 2024). Those injured had gathered to watch the orchestra during the procession.

At least 100 people got injured after the balcony of a house collapsed while watching the Mahaviri procession in Bihar's Chhapra district on Tuesday. All the injured were rushed to the nearby health centres for treatment, @amitbhelari reports. pic.twitter.com/xAogMzxYag — The Hindu (@the_hindu) September 4, 2024

All the injured were rushed to the nearby health centres for treatment.

The injured were admitted to Isuapur Community Health Centre and to the private hospitals in the district.