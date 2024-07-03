ADVERTISEMENT

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, seventh such incident in 15 days

Published - July 03, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Siwan (Bihar)

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the bridge collapse in Siwan

PTI

The Bihar Government has set up a high-level committee to investigate bridge collapses. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In a troubling trend for Bihar, a portion of a bridge over Gandaki river in Siwan district collapsed on July 3 morning, marking the seventh such incident in the State within the past 15 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The small bridge, situated in the district's Deoria block, connects several villages with Mahrajganj.

Calls for third-party investigation as Bihar sees six bridge collapses in 13 days

No casualties have been reported so far. This is the second incident of bridge collapse in Siwan in the last 11 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said the exact cause is under investigation. Senior officials from the block have already reached the site, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"A portion of a bridge in Deoria block collapsed this morning. The exact cause is not known so far. Senior officials of the block have reached the spot and I am also going there," he added.

Also Read | The falling bridges of Bihar: ten bridges collapsed in last three years

"The incident took place around 5 a.m. As per initial information, the bridge was constructed in 1982-83. Repair work was going on the bridge for the last few days," Kumar added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the collapse, with a surge in Gandaki river potentially weakening the bridge's structure.

This incident follows another bridge collapse in Siwan just 11 days ago, underscoring growing concerns over the State of infrastructure in Bihar. On June 22, a portion of a bridge collapsed in Darounda area.

Similar incidents have been reported in districts like Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj recently, prompting the Bihar Government to set up a high-level committee to investigate these occurrences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bihar

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US