GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, seventh such incident in 15 days

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the bridge collapse in Siwan

Published - July 03, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Siwan (Bihar)

PTI
The Bihar Government has set up a high-level committee to investigate bridge collapses. File

The Bihar Government has set up a high-level committee to investigate bridge collapses. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In a troubling trend for Bihar, a portion of a bridge over Gandaki river in Siwan district collapsed on July 3 morning, marking the seventh such incident in the State within the past 15 days.

The small bridge, situated in the district's Deoria block, connects several villages with Mahrajganj.

Calls for third-party investigation as Bihar sees six bridge collapses in 13 days

No casualties have been reported so far. This is the second incident of bridge collapse in Siwan in the last 11 days.

Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said the exact cause is under investigation. Senior officials from the block have already reached the site, he added.

"A portion of a bridge in Deoria block collapsed this morning. The exact cause is not known so far. Senior officials of the block have reached the spot and I am also going there," he added.

Also Read | The falling bridges of Bihar: ten bridges collapsed in last three years

"The incident took place around 5 a.m. As per initial information, the bridge was constructed in 1982-83. Repair work was going on the bridge for the last few days," Kumar added.

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the collapse, with a surge in Gandaki river potentially weakening the bridge's structure.

This incident follows another bridge collapse in Siwan just 11 days ago, underscoring growing concerns over the State of infrastructure in Bihar. On June 22, a portion of a bridge collapsed in Darounda area.

Similar incidents have been reported in districts like Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj recently, prompting the Bihar Government to set up a high-level committee to investigate these occurrences.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.