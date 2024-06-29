GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, fifth incident in nine days

The district administration has been asked to investigate the matter and submit its report, while the contractor concerned has been instructed to repair the structure at the earliest, sources said

Published - June 29, 2024 02:43 am IST - Patna

PTI

Another bridge has collapsed in Bihar, making it the fifth such incident to have been reported from the State in nine days.

The latest cave-in has been reported from the Bheja police station area of Madhubani district, situated in the State’s northern extreme, along the borders with Nepal.

Officials were tight-lipped about the incident, though sources in the Rural Works Department, which was entrusted with the construction of the 75-metre-long bridge, confirmed that one of the pillars got washed away a few days ago. They said the bridge was being built at a cost of ₹3 crore over the Bhutahi river that has been in spate following heavy rain in the catchment areas of Nepal.

Sources said the district administration has been asked to investigate the matter and submit its report, while the contractor concerned has been instructed to repair the structure at the earliest.

A video of the collapsed bridge, under construction for more than two years, has gone viral.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, shared a video on X, taking an indirect swipe at the Nitish Kumar government. “Another bridge has collapsed in Bihar. Did you get to know? If not, guess why,” he said.

Last week, one incident each of bridge collapse was reported from the Araria, Siwan and East Champaran districts, while a similar incident took place in Kishanganj on Thursday.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.