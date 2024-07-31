5-year-old student carries gun in school bag, shoots schoolmate in Bihar

A five-year-old boy on Wednesday brought a gun in his school bag and shot his schoolmate studying in Class 3 in Supaul district of Bihar. The injured school student is undergoing treatment at a hospital and police has taken the school principal into custody. The incident has sent shockwaves across the State.

The police said that the five-year-old boy studying in a school in Lalpatti area under Triveniganj police station in north Bihar had hidden a gun in his school bag and fired at his 10-year old schoolmate who sustained gunshot wounds in his arm..

“I was on my way to the classroom when he took out a gun from his bag and fired at me. I ducked the fire but the bullet injured my arm,” the injured boy, laying on the hospital bed, said in a video. He also asserted that he was not having any enmity with the boy.

The police have arrested the school principal and started investigating the incident, looking out for the student who fired and his father. “The incident took place after assembly session at 9 am in the school,” said senior district police official Shaishav Yadav.

The incident, however, soon sent ripples in the region as the parents of some school students reached the premises and shouted slogans against the school administration. In response, the district police have appealed school administrations to ensure that bags carried by students to their schools are regularly checked.

Some of the parents of the students, though, alleged to local media that the school administration first called the parents of the boy who fired and the victim student, and informed the police about the incident afterwards.

“We somehow pacified the agitating parents and adequate security forces have been deployed to restore normalcy at the school,” said the police official while adding that they are investigating the incident to find out how the five-year-old boy got the weapon, took it in his school bag and fired at another student inside the school.

“Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation, even against the school administration,” the official added.

