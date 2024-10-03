GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1998 murder case of ex-Bihar Minister: Supreme Court sentences two persons to life imprisonment

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Kumar and R. Mahadevan partially set aside the Patna High Court verdict acquitting all the accused and asked convicts Mantu Tiwari and ex-MLA Shukla to surrender within 15 days

Updated - October 03, 2024 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The bench said charges under 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC have been established against Tiwari and Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla and asked them to surrender within 15 days

The bench said charges under 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC have been established against Tiwari and Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla and asked them to surrender within 15 days | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 3, 2024) sentenced two persons, including ex-MLA Munna Shukla, to life imprisonment in the 1998 murder case of former Bihar Minister Brij Bihari Prasad.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Kumar and R. Mahadevan partially set aside the Patna High Court verdict acquitting all the accused and asked convicts Mantu Tiwari and ex-MLA Shukla to surrender within 15 days.

The Supreme Court, however, gave benefit of doubt to six other accused, including former MP Surajbhan Singh, and upheld their acquittal as ordered by the High Court in the case.

The bench said charges under 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC have been established against Tiwari and Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla and asked them to surrender within 15 days.

On July 24, 2014, the High Court had said that after perusing the prosecution evidence, Surajbhan Singh alias Suraj Singh, Mukesh Singh, Lallan Singh, Mantu Tiwari, Captain Sunil Singh, Ram Niranjan Choudhary, Shashi Kumar Rai, Munna Shukla and Rajan Tiwari deserve grant of benefit of doubt.

It had set aside the trial court's August 12, 2009 order convicting them and awarding all the accused life sentences.

Former BJP MP Rama Devi, who is the wife of Brij Bihari Prasad, and the CBI had challenged the High Court's 2014 order acquitting the accused for lack of evidence.

Published - October 03, 2024 11:43 am IST

Related Topics

India / Bihar / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.