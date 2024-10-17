Eighteen more people lost their lives after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in dry Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, taking the toll in the tragedy to 24, officials said on Thursday (October 17).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed authorities concerned to take stringent action against those involved in the illegal trade and reminded people of ill effects of consuming spurious liquor.

The suspected hooch tragedy triggered a political blame game with opposition parties questioning the efficacy of the ban on sale and consumption of liquor, imposed by the Nitish Kumar government more than eight years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As many as twenty people in Maghar and Auriya panchayats in Siwan district have so far died for consuming suspected illicit liquor," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Saran range, Nilesh Kumar told PTI.

Four people in Ibrahimpur area under the jurisdiction of Mashrakh police station in Saran district also died under "mysterious circumstances", he added.

Locals, however, claimed that the four lost their lives after "consuming illicit liquor".

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Siwan and Saran districts come under the jurisdiction of DIG, Saran range.

According to local police officers, more than 25 people from both districts are battling for their lives at various hospitals in Siwan, Saran and Patna districts.

"At least seven people from Saran district have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment," the Saran district administration said in a statement issued on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations and the exact cause of the incident can only be known after receiving the autopsy reports, the DIG said.

Villagers in Maghar and Auriya panchayats alleged that the victims fell ill after consuming spurious liquor on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) night.

Officials have not disclosed the identity of the deceased and those under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Is another prohibition survey needed in Bihar? | Explained

The administrations of both districts have suspended three chowkidars of Maghar, Auriya and Ibrahimpur areas following the incident, another senior officer said on Thursday.

Another senior police officer said show cause notices have been issued to at least five police personnel.

Earlier in the day, the CM inquired about the progress of the investigation into the suspected hooch deaths in Siwan and Saran.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the CM directed the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to personally monitor the situation and ensure that "strict action is taken against those involved in the crime".

He also directed Department of Prohibition and Excise Secretary Vinod Singh Gunjiyal and the Bihar Police ADG (Prohibition) to personally visit the areas where the incident took place and thoroughly investigate the matter.

"The stringent action must be taken against the accused," the CMO directed the police.

Commenting on the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a post on ‘X’, wrote, “Several people have been killed due to spurious liquor consumption...Dozens have lost their eyesight. Liquor trade has been banned in Bihar but due to the nexus among ruling party leaders, police and mafia, liquor is available everywhere in the state.”

He also said, “So many people died but the chief minister did not even express condolences. Every day people in the state are dying due to spurious liquor consumption and increasing crime. Despite the ban, liquor is available in the state. This is a failure of the Home Department and the chief minister. Who is responsible for these murders?” The Bihar government imposed a total ban on sale and consumption of alcohol on 5 April, 2016.

The government recently admitted that more than 150 people have died due to consumption of illicit liquor after prohibition was imposed in the state in 2016.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.