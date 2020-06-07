Bihar virtual rally | Amit Shah is playing politics during pandemic, says Congress

An image from the Congress social media campaign against the NDA government in Bihar. Photo: Twitter/@INCBihar

07 June 2020

The party started a social media campaign on 13 questions for the 13 years of the NDA government in Bihar.

Questioning the priorities of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress said Mr. Shah is busy playing politics during the pandemic.

The party started a social media campaign on 13 questions for the 13 years of the NDA government in Bihar. Among the 13 issues, the question of delay in bringing back migrant workers figures prominently.

The party said the State did not get anything out of the ₹20 lakh crore special package announced by the Centre. It said the NDA government has failed on every count, forcing Biharis to go outside the State to look for employment.