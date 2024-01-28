INDIA bloc united in flaying Nitish Kumar

January 28, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition leaders targeted the BJP over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s switch to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accusing the ruling party of restricting a potential Prime Ministerial candidate to the Chief Minister’s chair.

“The BJP’s desperation in the face of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. By including him, they have conspired to restrict a future Prime Minister to the post of Chief Minister. The BJP has insulted the people of Bihar and also their mandate,” Mr. Yadav said in a post on X.

Also read: Bihar Government political crisis LIVE on January 28, 2024

The Congress accused Mr. Kumar of political opportunism and changing “colours like a chameleon”. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said there are many “Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram” [turncoats] in country’s politics.

‘Spirit of unity’

Speaking to presspersons at his Kalaburagi residence before leaving for Dehradun for a party workers’ convention, Mr. Kharge said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav had informed him about Mr. Kumar’s decision quit the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“Five days ago, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav had told me about Nitish’s decision to quit INDIA bloc and return to NDA. But we did not disclose it till the end to keep the spirit of unity in our INDIA alliance. If Nitish is determined, nobody can prevent him,” the Congress president said. On seat-sharing discussions with other INDIA partners, Mr. Kharge said that the process was under way.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said Haryana had become infamous for “Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram” politics but Mr. Kumar has surpassed it. “When people go to vote, they will teach him a lesson,” Mr. Pawar said.

Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja said that Bihar developments show how desperate the BJP is to grab power by any means.

“Even after polarisation, spending crores & misusing central agencies, BJP is restless about INDIA alliance. People are tired of BJP misrule, unemployment & price-rise. They will teach BJP a lesson,” Mr. Raja said on X.

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said the Janata Dal(U) could give tough competition to chameleon when it came to changing political colours.

“I have not seen a bigger political opportunist than him. That’s why I say he can give tough competition to chameleons,” Mr. Ramesh later told presspersons in Siliguri before resuming the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, senior party spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “Guinness World Records will now be known as Nitish book of world records” for taking oath as the Chief Minister for the ninth time.

“The BJP that talks of getting 400 seats in Lok Sabha election knows the reality and that’s why they have taken in a person for whom their doors were supposed to be closed,” Mr. Khera said.

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, who reached Bihar as a senior observer, said, “Whatever credibility Nitish Kumar had is now completely gone.”

