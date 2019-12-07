Bihar Oppn. leaders demand prompt action in cases of rape

Opposition party leaders in Bihar on Friday demanded prompt action against those accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case and the recent rape cases in Buxar and Samastipur districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he would write to the Central government for a ban on pornographic sites.

Reacting to the Hyderabad police ‘encounter’, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said, “The whole country is celebrating the police action in Hyderabad… We want to know what will happen to those accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape of minor girls and the recent rapes in Buxar and Samastipur districts.”

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi tweeted: “Every day such incidents of rape are happening in Bihar, but no one asks any questions of Nitish Kumar. In Bihar, such perpetrators are being patronised by the government. Those who commit crimes like rape must be punished under a time frame under the law”.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanded that the Central government ban pornographic sites that have been affecting the minds of young people. He later said that he would write to the Centre on the matter. “Some people are using social media for information but some are also misusing it to watch porn sites which are corrupting their minds,” Mr. Kumar said at an awareness meeting in Gopalganj in the course of his ongoing Jal, Jivan, Hariyali yatra (water, life and greenery journey).

His deputy in the Cabinet and senior state BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted to say: “Though people, especially women, in the country have heaved a sigh of relief after all four accused persons of rape were killed in the police encounter, it would have been better if such a moment had not come and the accused were hanged to death after a verdict by a fast track court.”

Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Dilmani Mishra said that like in Hyderabad, police in Bihar too should shoot rapists. “Yes, the Hyderabad police did the right thing. Rapists must be shot dead. In the majority of such cases, the accused threatens the victim with dire consequences and puts pressure on her to withdraw the case. The victims are scared,” Ms. Mishra told journalists in Buxar where she had gone to make inquiries into an alleged rape and murder case.

On December 3, a half-burnt body of a woman was found on farmland in the Itadhi police station area in Buxar district. The victim was allegedly raped, murdered and her body burnt to conceal her identity. No one has been arrested yet in the case. Neither has the identity of the woman been ascertained. A similar case was recorded the next day (December 4) in Samastipur district.