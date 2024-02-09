Bihar Minister claims Opposition luring JD(U) MLAs before the floor test

February 09, 2024 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - Patna

Ahead of the floor test, Bihar Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shravan Kumar on Thursday levelled a serious allegation claiming Opposition is luring the MLAs of Janata Dal (United). Without naming anyone, Mr. Kumar who belongs to JD(U) accused that contractors are being sent to the residence of the MLAs. He, however, stressed that no MLAs will fall in their trap and they will remain intact.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to prove its majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on February 12 and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders are continuously talking about the possible spilt in the party before the trust vote.

The day (28 January 2024) Mr. Kumar had snapped ties with the RJD and other constituents of Mahagathbandhan, former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had announced that the game was not over yet and the real game had still not started. He had categorically said, “Khela Hona Abhi Baaki Hai” (Game yet to be played).

“Contractors are being sent to the residence of our MLAs and they are the one who are informing us about these tactics of the opposition. Let me say this on record that JD(U) MLAs are united and we will prove the majority on February 12. Everyone is going to be disappointed whoever is doing this,” Mr. Kumar said.

He further said, “As per the rules, the floor test would be carried out and we will pass it hundred percent. Our strength is 128 which is ahead then magic figure of 122, However they (opposition) have only 114 MLAs and there is already chaos in the Congress party. Those who are thinking to break our MLAs will fall apart”.

Bihar Congress has already shifted all its MLAs to Hyderabad ahead of the floor test and will return Patna a day before.

Asked about MLAs being contacted by the opposition, Mr. Kumar said that efforts are being made but as long as Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister, JD(U) MLAs are united behind him like a rock.

Mr. Kumar on Thursday returned to Patna after meeting Prime Minister and other leaders of BJP in New Delhi on February 7. When a reporter asked him about the floor test, Mr. Kumar said, “All is ok, do not worry about the floor test.”

Referring to his frequent flip-flop, he reiterated that he will not go anywhere and will remain here permanently.

Before the floor test, JD(U) has also called its Legislative party meeting on February 11 at the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Department Minister Vijay Choudhary.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav hit back at JD(U) asserting that party does not believe in breaking the MLAs and people of Bihar will teach lesson to Mr. Kumar in days to come.

