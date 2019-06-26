Explained: the cause of Bihar AES deaths

Bihar has been struggling with an outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) since the beginning of June. More than 100 children have died so far. Such outbreaks have happened annually during summer months in the same districts since 1995.

What is causing these deaths?

Six years ago, US researchers found that a toxin present in litchi fruit was responsible for the deaths. Undernourished children who ate the fruit during the day and went to bed on an empty stomach presented with serious illness early the next morning. Blood glucose fell sharply causing severe brain malfunction.

Today, the hospitals in the district are ill-equipped to handle the crisis.