Bihar CM Nitish Kumar writes to PM Modi for immediate ban on porn sites

In the wake of rising incidents of rape and gang rape of women and minor girls across the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to immediately ban pornographic sites and inappropriate content.

“A large number of children and youth are watching pornographic, violent and inappropriate content. In many cases, videos of rape incidents are being circulated on social media, which severely affects the brains of children and youngsters, and such material has also been seen as a factor leading to crimes of rape,” Mr. Kumar said in his one-page letter to Mr. Modi.

Serious concerns

Earlier, on December 6, while addressing a public meeting in the course of his ongoing Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yatra on climate change in the Gopalganj district, Mr. Kumar had expressed serious reservations over the free use of porn sites by children and youth. He had also urged students and youth to stay from visiting porn sites as it eventually led to “perversion” in their minds.

“Though there is a provision for this in the Information Technology Act, 2000 [amended in 2008], it is not effective. In this regard, the honourable Supreme Court, too, has given several directions to the government,” said Mr. Kumar.

‘Unlimited availability’

He added, “In my opinion, the unlimited availability of such improper material in the name of freedom of expression and thought is not proper, and it is an urgent need to take effective steps to check this to prevent crimes of rape against women and children. There is an urgent need to give strict directions to Internet Service Providers as well, and a vigorous awareness campaign along with parents, educational institutes and NGOs too is important.”

Recent incidents of rape and gang rapes from various parts of Bihar have rocked the State government. On December 9, a 20-year-old girl student of Patna University was allegedly gang raped by four youths, and later all four accused persons in the case were arrested by the police.