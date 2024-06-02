Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 2 left for Delhi. The reasons for his Delhi visit have not been given officially, however, party leaders said he would meet top BJP leaders in the national capital.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Finance Commission is likely to visit Patna on June 10 during which the Bihar Government's demand for special status and special package for the State may be discussed, PTI sources said.

Besides, the demand for an increased share of Central funds for Bihar may also be discussed, they said.

