ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar-based gangster Subodh Singh remanded in CID custody

Published - July 04, 2024 07:58 pm IST - KOLKATA

Gangster Subodh Singh has been suspected of running a criminal network from inside Patna’s Beur jail and is accused in a slew of criminal cases in West Bengal, including heists, extortion, as well as the alleged murder of BJP youth leader Manish Shukla in 2020

Moyurie Som

Bihar-based gangster Subodh Singh, who has been accused of being involved in multiple crimes across West Bengal, was remanded in the custody of the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for 14 days on Wednesday, till July 17. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh’s alleged accomplice Roshan was also brought to West Bengal from Patna’s Beur jail and produced in a Barrackpore court on Thursday. The court remanded him in 14 days of police custody. 

Singh has been suspected of running a criminal network from inside Patna’s Beur jail, and is accused in a slew of criminal cases in West Bengal, including heists, extortion, as well as the alleged murder of BJP youth leader Manish Shukla in 2020. According to Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria, Singh has recently been charged for threatening to extort Barrackpore-based businessman Tapas Bhakat, as well as for his alleged involvement in the incident of gun firing that took place at Belgharia in North 24 Parganas on June 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh was brought from Bihar and produced in an Asansol court on June 29 by the CID in connection with a jewellery heist case in Raniganj near Asansol. On Wednesday, he was shifted from the Asansol jail to Kolkata through a special green corridor and was brought to the CID headquarters at Kolkata’s Bhawani Bhawan on Thursday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the CID, Singh had also threatened two of its officers while he was being taken to the correctional home in Asansol recently. Based on the CID’s complaint, a case was filed against him at the Asansol South police station.

His accomplice, Roshan, has also been accused of extorting businessmen in West Bengal. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US