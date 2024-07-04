Bihar-based gangster Subodh Singh remanded in CID custody

Bihar-based gangster Subodh Singh, who has been accused of being involved in multiple crimes across West Bengal, was remanded in the custody of the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for 14 days on Wednesday, till July 17.

Singh’s alleged accomplice Roshan was also brought to West Bengal from Patna’s Beur jail and produced in a Barrackpore court on Thursday. The court remanded him in 14 days of police custody.

Singh has been suspected of running a criminal network from inside Patna’s Beur jail, and is accused in a slew of criminal cases in West Bengal, including heists, extortion, as well as the alleged murder of BJP youth leader Manish Shukla in 2020. According to Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria, Singh has recently been charged for threatening to extort Barrackpore-based businessman Tapas Bhakat, as well as for his alleged involvement in the incident of gun firing that took place at Belgharia in North 24 Parganas on June 16.

Singh was brought from Bihar and produced in an Asansol court on June 29 by the CID in connection with a jewellery heist case in Raniganj near Asansol. On Wednesday, he was shifted from the Asansol jail to Kolkata through a special green corridor and was brought to the CID headquarters at Kolkata’s Bhawani Bhawan on Thursday.

According to the CID, Singh had also threatened two of its officers while he was being taken to the correctional home in Asansol recently. Based on the CID’s complaint, a case was filed against him at the Asansol South police station.

His accomplice, Roshan, has also been accused of extorting businessmen in West Bengal.