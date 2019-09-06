Bihar ‘bahubali’ MLA Anant Singh’s voice sample tests positive

The voice sample report of imprisoned bahubali (strongman) Bihar MLA Anant Singh on Thursday has tested positive. The Independent MLA from Mokama had given his voice sample on August 1 to the Patna Police in connection with a telephonic conversation with an alleged contract killer.

Mr. Singh was, later, found missing from his official residence in Patna and declared an absconder after an AK-47 rifle, 26 cartridges and two hand grenades were recovered from his ancestral home at Ladma, under the Barh Police Station in Patna. After five days, the bahubali MLA surprised everyone by surrendering at a local court at Saket in Delhi. The MLA was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms and Explosives Act, and was sent to jail.

The MLA, however, blamed Patna Police for allegedly planting the weapons and explosives at his ancestral home, which he said he had not visited for the last 14 years, to “implicate” him in false cases. “A senior JD(U) (Janata Dal-United) leader and party MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, against whom my wife had contested the last Lok Sabha poll from Munger, has connived with Lipi Singh, who is posted as SDPO (Sub-Divisional Police Officer), Barh, and daughter of JD(U) leader R.C.P. Singh to implicate me in false cases,” alleged Mr. Singh, who earlier in 2005 and 2011 won Assembly elections from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket and is considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The forensic test of his [Anant Singh’s] voice sample has been tested positive, and now the police will move further to take him on remand for further interrogation,” said Raman Vasistha, Officer-in-Charge of the Pandarak Police Station in Barh.

Earlier, the Patna Police had said that Mr. Singh’s voice sample would be sent to Hyderabad for testing. In the audio clip, which had gone viral on social media and was sent for a sample test, the bahubali MLA is allegedly heard talking with a contract killer to plan a murderous attack on his rival Bhola Singh, another strongman of Mokama. Bhola Singh and his brother Mukesh Singh, who is a JD(U) worker, had survived a bid on their life in July this year. An FIR was subsequently lodged by Mukesh Singh against Anant Singh at the Pandarak Police Station.