Bihar Assembly polls | PM Modi congratulates allies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his coalition’s victory in Bihar Assembly polls close to midnight after a long day of contentious counting stating that the people of Bihar, a State he termed the birthplace of democracy, had declared that their only priority was development.

In a series of tweets late at night, Mr Modi singled out women voters in Bihar who voted in large numbers (5% more than male voters this time) for “blessing” the NDA and the Centre’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”(self reliant India) campaign. He also thanked the youth of Bihar for the same.

“Bihar’s villages, poor, youth, elderly, workers, shopkeepers have all kept faith with the NDA’s ‘sabka saath, sabka Vishwas’ mantra,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi’s comments came even as the opposition Mahagathbandhan demanded a recount on certain seats. The BJP has termed the party’s victory in Bihar and in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Manipur as an endorsement of Mr Modi’s government’s policies and handling of COVID19.

