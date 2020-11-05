Bihar Assembly elections | Nitish Kumar hits out at Yogi Adityanath over CAA remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File

Patna

05 November 2020 10:52 IST

“Who will drive out whom from this country? No one has the courage,” says Bihar CM

Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath said in a public meeting in Bihar that through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), those who try to breach the security of the country would be thrown out, the BJP’s alliance partner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked, “Who utters all this nonsense? No one has the courage [to drive people out]”.

“Kaun kisko is desh se bahar karega…ye kisi ke paas dum nahi hai...sab Hindustan ke hain…kaun kisko bahar karega? [Who will drive out whom from this country…no one has the courage…everyone is from India…who will throw out whom?)”, asked Mr. Kumar, while addressing a public meeting on Wednesday at Muslim-dominated Kochadhaman in Kishanganj district of northeast Bihar.

“Who does all this malicious campaigning? Who utters all this faltu baat [nonsense]?”, thundered Mr. Kumar, who is facing a strong anti-incumbency mood among voters. “It is our religion to take everyone along…this has been our culture...when everyone will walk along, Bihar would progress”, Mr. Kumar further tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

At another public meeting in Thakurganj of the district, the Bihar Chief Minister also recalled what his government had done for the welfare and development of the minority community in the State.

“We’ve constructed an agriculture college here in the name of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam…built residential schools for minority children…have also decided to open a veterinary and Home Science College and also to make Anjuman Islmaia Hall in Patna a multi-storied building”, Mr. Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Adityanath, while addressing a public meeting at Katihar in northeast Bihar, spoke about the CAA and said, “With the CAA, Prime Minister Modiji has found a solution for the infiltration issue…he ensured the safety of the tortured minorities living in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Those who try to breach the security of the country will be thrown out…we’ll not tolerate anyone who messes with the country’s security and sovereignty”.

The third phase of the poll for 78 seats in Bihar is scheduled to be held on November 7, mostly in Muslim-dominated Seemanchal (border) areas of northeast Bihar.