Bihar Acute Encephalitis Syndrome deaths echo in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Friday raised the issue of the deaths of more than 130 children at Muzaffarpur in Bihar and sought the Central government’s urgent intervention for improving health facilities in the hospitals concerned. They also demanded compensation for the affected families.

Earlier, some Opposition members intervened when Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu was reading out obituary references on the death of former members and asked that a similar reference be made for the children who died in Bihar.

As the matter was not listed in the agenda for the day, the Chair asked the Secretary General to include it and the House observed silence to condole the deaths. Subsequently, Mr. Naidu allowed CPI member Binoy Viswam to make a brief submission during Zero Hour, without a discussion on the issue.

The CPI member asserted that the hospitals had no medicines, no infrastructure.

“Nobody takes care of them. Sir, what about the malnutrition? These children, these kids, are dying mainly due to malnutrition. They have no food, no vitamins and no drinking water. Water in these villages is most scarce. The Central government and the State government should urgently intervene in Bihar,” he said.

Several Opposition members supported the submission.