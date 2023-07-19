Big Tech firms will take Indian news publishers’ demands seriously: Australian MP

July 19, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - New Delhi

Australian Member of Parliament Paul Fletcher noted on Tuesday that Australia’s News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, which put pressure on tech platforms to cut commercial deals to share revenue with news organisations, had significantly boosted revenues for news publishers in the country, raising hopes for similar efforts in India.

“Public reporting of deals announced in the 12 months from February 2021 suggests [the deals’] value exceeded A$150 million (roughly ₹839 crore),” Mr. Fletcher said, encouraging Indian publishers’ attempts to make similar deals with Big Tech platforms who distribute news. The MP has been credited as a significant influence in pushing the code through in Australia.

Mr. Fletcher, a former Minister for Communications in Australia, was speaking at a virtual event held by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), an industry group representing print and TV news publishers with a significant digital presence. (The Hindu is a DNPA member.) Mr. Fletcher said that Australia’s code led to “multiple commercial deals being done between Google and Facebook on the one hand, and Australian news media businesses on the other.”

Mr. Fletcher stressed that he was not telling the Indian government or businesses “what to do” but said that an attempt to bring Big Tech to the negotiating table would be taken very seriously by large platforms. “I wonder whether possibly the expansion of Artificial Intelligence is a possible trigger that you as a sector could use” to boost demand for revenue sharing between Big Tech platforms and news publishers, he suggested.

Mr. Fletcher had made similar remarks in January at a DNPA event in New Delhi. The industry body has been pursuing the idea of greater revenue sharing from Big Tech vigorously in the past few months. “For the growth of the news industry, it is important that the digital news platform of all these publishers who are the creators of original content get a fair share of the revenue from the Big Tech platforms which act as an aggregator of the content created by others,” Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra had said in a statement sent to the DNPA that month.

It may be difficult to convince Big Tech firms to part with revenue; they often argue that it is because of them that traffic to news sites is high. The DNPA and other news publisher associations around the world, though, have maintained that the news is equally valuable to firms like Google and Facebook parent Meta, and that the revenue split is in favour of the latter.

The Indian news industry is largely reliant on advertising revenues from private companies and the government, and suffered a massive blow during the COVID-19 pandemic; the print industry, in particular, has suffered due to increasing prices of newsprint. While prices have eased off somewhat, India imports most of its newsprint, meaning that the pressure on the industry is persistent.

As such, the prospect of an additional source of revenue has mobilised news businesses, who hope to gain stronger government support in their own dealings with Big Tech firms. “Remember, we’re a country of only 25 million people,” Mr. Fletcher said, “I need hardly make the point that the size and growth prospects of the Indian market mean that it will be vastly more important to these global tech businesses.”