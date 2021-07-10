Big representation to OBC leaders in Modi’s Cabinet: Adityanath

Lucknow

10 July 2021 16:52 IST

U.P. CM evokes Samajwadi Party’s icon Ram Manohar Lohia to laud PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evoked the ideals of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, considered an icon by the Opposition Samajwadi Party, to state the efforts made by the BJP government for the OBC communities.

Mr. Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had granted constitutional status to the OBC Commission and provided big representation to OBC leadership in his Cabinet.

He said Lohia believed a mature democracy was only possible by giving power to the backwards.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read Narendra Modi Cabinet 2.0

“If Lohiaji were here today, he would have been full of joy to see his thoughts bearing fruit,” said Mr. Adityanath in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The U.P. CM, whose party banks on the consolidation of the sizeable non-Yadav OBC votes, said the representation and participation of people envisioned by Lohia and B.R. Ambedkar were being realised from “sarkaar to samaaj” or government to society under the leadership of Mr. Modi.

Mr. Modi’s Cabinet really represents entire India, he said.

The State goes to the polls early next year.