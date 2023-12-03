December 03, 2023 07:31 am | Updated December 04, 2023 05:04 pm IST

Diaspora politics is part of the strategic toolkit of countries, which often turn diaspora communities into assets. The west that hosts these large communities, often from the Global South, often use them as leverage, in relations with their countries of origin. The embarrassing spectacle of a botched attempt by alleged Indian secret agents to eliminate Sikh separatists in the U.S. and Canada, and the support they are getting from western governments, shows this dynamic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed massive gatherings of people of Indian origin abroad. His predecessor Manmohan Singh had started the engagement with the diaspora, but under Mr. Modi it was elevated to very high levels of visibility and ambition. The attempt was clearly to influence domestic politics in these western societies.

India was following the model of the Jewish diaspora in the U.S. A significant segment of the Jewish communities world over is stridently opposed to Zionism and the policies of the Israeli state. However, a prominent segment act as influence operators for the state of Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could openly challenge the President of the U.S., addressing the U.S. Congress and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), in 2015, initiating a split within American politics that would eventually derail a nuclear deal with Iran.

New Delhi’s diaspora outreach, which was in step with the growing clout of Indian-origin politicians in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, appeared to win the approval of the establishments there. But a domestic religious fault-line was also being injected into diaspora communities through the outreach. These events were pronouncedly Hindu, and Muslims were particularly excluded.

Hindutva sees itself as a global project and with the BJP in power, it began getting state support. The Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. even discontinued the celebration of Muslim festivals after 2014. Meanwhile, the simmering tensions within India began to get reflected in diaspora communities.

Talking of global Hindutva, the recent World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, renounced the word Hinduism, suggesting that Hindutva and Hindu Dharma are better words to refer to the “eternal” religion. “India will show the path of happiness and satisfaction to the world,” said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said at the event.Though western leaders initially appeared enthusiastic about India mobilising the expatriates, heartburn was inevitable, even if invisible. The U.S. security establishment selectively brings up the question of foreign interference in its domestic affairs, and right now India is at the receiving end. This is unlikely to be a question of routine law enforcement. “…There appears to be a murky nexus between some Anglosphere agencies and prominent Khalistanis. Key Anglosphere-based Sikh extremists are not just being shielded; some also serve as intelligence assets,” according to Brahma Chellaney, strategic affairs expert.

Advocates of a muscular strategic policy and strong state suggest India will be able to achieve its goals only when it ruthlessly decimates critics and dissidents within. They argue that internal unity is achieved not by negotiations and accommodations, but by force and coercion of people. This approach makes violence, not victory, inevitable.

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

The many lives of quotas

The clamour for Maratha reservation shows that economic disparities within the community are resulting in growing resentment in Maharashtra. Marathas are powerful: the community has had significant representation in positions of political power — over 35% of MLAs since 1967 and 12 of 18 Chief Ministers in the State. Read our editorial on why demands from dominant social groups for reservation have become unsustainable.

Talking of quotas, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a law guaranteeing 75% reservation in private sector jobs for residents of Haryana. Several stakeholders, including industrialists, workers, contractors, and trade union leaders, are breathing a sigh of relief.

Hopes in the hill

Months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a fresh political alignment is visible in the Darjeeling hills, with prominent Gorkha leader Binay Tamang joining the Congress party.

Letters for Diversity:

“D for Diversity” or in Kannada Bahutva is part of an “alphabet series” brought out by a civic group Bahutva Karnataka to provide insights into Karnataka’s literary traditions and legacies of diversity, plurality and democracy in the State. This unique initiative was brought out marking the 50th occasion of Mysore’s renaming as Karnataka.

Statues and its reminders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin used the occasion of unveiling former PM V.P. Singh’s statue to recall and remind people of the social justice legacy of the Mandal era. He noted that it was due to PM Singh’s legacy that backward classes could move forward a bit. Stalin said it was the “duty of Dravidian model government” to build his statue as a reminder of his “selfless” legacy. Samajwadi party’s Akhilesh Yadav was in attendance.

Temple “clean-up”:

A temple in U.P.’s Balwa was “purified” with Ganga jal (water)allegedly by Hindu outfits, following a visit by Samajwadi Party’s Muslim MLA Saiyada Khatoon. SP spokesperson said Khatoon was democratically elected by the people and she was serving people across castes and religions and the incident was meant to divide society.

From K-Pop to “H-Pop”:

Pop culture has a new entrant in India – H-Pop or Hindutva pop that carries forward certain themes of Hindutva extremists such as Ram Mandir, Love Jihad, and threats of Islamism to the country. These narratives are conveyed through songs and poems mixing it with slogans and hate speeches.

IT and identity

In Telangana, the ruling BRS promised an IT park for Muslims if it was voted into government a third term. The promise of a communally labelled IT hub was criticised by the Congress and the BJP.

Congress Ministers and leaders in Karnataka have taken on India’s IT czar Narayana Murthy for suggesting that nothing should be given free to anyone and ‘compassionate capitalism’ is the only solution to poverty.

Modi’s twist to caste politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at ways to counter the caste identity politics that the Congress and regional parties in U.P. and Bihar are trying to push. The four biggest castes are the poor, the youth, women, and farmers, Mr. Modi said, seeking to dilute caste as a marker of identity and outcomes.

Some spiritual treatment

From health to wealth, everything that the government of India promotes these days has some religious undertones. Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres are now called ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ with the tagline ‘Arogyam Parmam Dhanam’ (health is the greatest wealth). The National Medical Commission (NMC) has modified its logo with a colour image of Dhanvantari. Dhanvantari, regarded an avatar of Vishnu, is the physician of the devas (gods) in Hinduism; the Puranas say he is the god of Ayurveda.

