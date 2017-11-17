Bid to mislead nation: Owaisi

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi trained his guns on Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Nirmohi Akhara mahant for maintaining that the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute can be settled out of court through dialogue.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Darussalaam on Thursday, Mr. Owaisi accused Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of misleading the country. He questioned the credentials of those with whom Sri Sri had entered into a dialogue.

“He first misled people by saying that he has spoken to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Its general secretary Mohammed Ali Rahmani said that no person was contacted. The personal law board has said that it is a conspiracy to mislead the country,” Mr. Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP said the dispute could only be settled in courts of law and reiterated that the matter was sub-judice as the case was pending in the Supreme Court. “The whole nation would like to see the matter resolved on the basis of the Constitution, not on astha,” he said. He added that those who were seeking to act as mediators were doing so only for recognition.