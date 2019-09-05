Bid-rigging: searches conducted on firms supplying tarpaulin to FCI

The Competition Commission of India’s Director General office has conducted searches on the premises of four companies supplying tarpaulin to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on suspicion of cartelisation.

The searches were carried out in Delhi, Karnal in Haryana, Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Mohali in Punjab and Vadodara in Gujarat, said an official.

The FCI, which has over 1,900 godowns across the country for storing mainly wheat and rice procured from farmers and to be supplied to the beneficiaries under public distribution schemes, buys tarpaulin worth crores of rupees for safekeeping of stocks.

The procurement is made through tender process. “We received information about suspected bid-rigging through cartelisation among various companies, allegedly in a bid to ensure that the tenders went to one of them,” the official said.

Cartelisation in any trade is done to prevent other competitors from entering the market.

“Companies like Shivalik Agro Poly Products, Climax Synthetics, Arun Manufacturing Services and Bag Poly International came under the scanner,” the official said.

Based on the information, searches were initiated at six locations by more than 40 officials of the Commission’s Director General office.

“In case the violation is established, penalty can be imposed on the parties concerned under Section 27 of the Competition Act,” the official said.

Since October last year, the investigation wing of the Commission has conducted four searches in separate matters.