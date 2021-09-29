Bid amounts for PM mementos’ e-auction fall

Proceeds of auction, which are supposed to go to Namami Gange Mission, started on Sept. 17, Modi’s birthday

Bids on Olympians’ gear, including Neeraj Chopra’s javelin and P.V. Sindhu’s badminton racket, reduced from highs of ₹9 crore-₹11 crore in the first week of the e-auction of mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to near the base prices of ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore as on Wednesday.

The auction, the proceeds of which are supposed to go to the Namami Gange Mission, started on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. A total of 1,330 mementos gifted to him were put on auction through website pmmementos.gov.in till October 7.

Bids disqualified

The equipment used by Olympic and Paralympic athletes and medal-winners had received bids of around ₹10 crore on day two of the auction. However, the amounts had been reduced after the Ministry disqualified bids that were found not to be genuine, a Culture Ministry official said.

On Wednesday, gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s javelin was going for ₹5 crore, while it had received a bid of over ₹10 crore in the first week of the auction. Similarly, the badminton racket and bag of Ms. Sindhu, a bronze medal winner, had the price of ₹1.10 crore on Wednesday, down from ₹9 crore on September 18. Boxing gloves of bronze medallist Lovlina Boroghain were going for ₹80,00,100, or ₹100 over the base price of ₹80 lakh, on Wednesday, while it received a bid of ₹10 crore as on September 18.

With eight days to go for the auction to end, Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy called on the public to participate. “Come forward to be a part of a national cause…,” he said in a tweet.

The Culture Ministry too shared several tweets from all its Twitter accounts promoting the e-auction. In a statement, the Ministry said ₹15.13 crore had been received from a similar auction in 2019.