Bibek Debroy: Tributes pour in after death of noted economist

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, died on November 1, 2024, aged 69. The news of the death of the economist, author and professor drew condolences and tributes from Ministers, politicians and others from his field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu were among those who paid tribute to the former member of the NITI Aayog.

Narendra Modi

“Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” wrote Mr. Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said the country has lost an eminent public intellectual in the demise of Bibek Debroy.

“In the demise of Dr. Bibek Debroy the country has lost an eminent public intellectual who enriched diverse fields, from policy making to translating our great scriptures. His understanding of India’s social, cultural and economic landscape was exceptional. For his extraordinary contributions, he was honoured with Padma Shri. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” Ms. Murmu said in a post on X.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that Debroy “profusely participated in policy making”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is with profound grief that I condole the demise of Shri Bibek Debroy. As Chairman of PM Economic Advisory Council, he profusely participated in policy making. His interests, inter alia, were—ancient texts, Vedic and classical Sanskrit, Devi, Railways. He was prolific in translating Sanskrit to English- our epics and puranas. His book Sarama and Her Children showed his uncanny knack in extracting nuggets from our ancient texts. Bibek, you had so much more to do and to complete— for all our sake!” wrote Ms. Sitharaman.

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah called him a “scholar with unparalleled versatility”.

“Deeply pained by the demise of Bibek Debroy Ji, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM. Debroy Ji was a scholar with unparalleled versatility who made prolific contributions to the fields of economics, history, and philosophy. He will always be remembered for his distinguished contributions to Bharat’s development journey,” wrote Mr. Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharemendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharemendra Pradhan also shared his admiration of Debroy on the news of his passing.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy. He was a distinguished economist, a prolific author as well as an excellent academician. He will be admired for his policy guidance on economic issues and noteworthy contributions to India’s development. His columns in newspapers enriched and enlightened millions. Dr. Debroy leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of economics, academia and literature. My sincere condolences to his family and friends,” wrote Mr. Pradhan.

Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Mr. Debroy was “always thought-provoking, commentator in the media on public issues going well beyond economics”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A man of unusually wide-ranging interests, Bibek Debroy was first and foremost a fine theoretical and empirical economist who worked and wrote on various aspects of the Indian economy. He also had a special skill for lucid exposition, in a manner that would make laypersons easily understand complex economic issues. Over the years, he has had numerous institutional affiliations and he left his mark everywhere,” said Mr. Ramesh.

Sachin Chaturvedi

Sachin Chaturvedi, director general of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries or RIS mourned the passing away of “one of the tallest Indian economists of our times who was also a widely admired intellectual known for his authoritative contributions to India’s History, Philosophy and Cultural traditions”.

“RIS was fortunate to receive his guidance over the years. He was very recently with us and we reminisce the beautiful, inspiring and candid moments that he spent with us,” Mr. Chaturvedi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.