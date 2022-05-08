Bibek Debroy, Jerry Pinto, Rahul Rawail to take part in Kumaon Literary Festival

To be held in Goa for the first time, the two-day event will feature sessions on art, cinema and literature

Noted economist Bibek Debroy, celebrated filmmaker Rahul Rawail, poet-writer Jerry Pinto, and singer Remo Fernandes are among the eminent names taking part in the sixth edition of the Kumaon Literary Festival (KLF), starting May 14.

To be held in Goa for the first time, the two-day gala will feature various sessions on art, cinema and literature. It will be inaugurated by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.

Traditionally held in Nainital, the festival, founded in 2014, went digital last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely excited to host this year's Kumaon Literary Fest and look forward to taking art and literature lovers on a creative journey. We have a very impressive line-up of speakers this year along with some interesting book launches and discussions. The energy is going to be positive and palpable as the best of artists, writers, and historians come together to support art in its best form," said Sumant Batra, founder of KLF, in a statement.

Key speakers

Promoting art and world heritage with numerous innovative initiatives, the festival this year also includes speakers like film historian and writer Amrit Gangar, senior vice-president of ISKCON (Bangalore) Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, authors Gautam Chintamani, Vanita Coelho and Kiran Manral.

The keynote address on "Translating the Ancient Text: The Place of Mythology in the Popular Consciousness" will be given by Mr. Debroy, who is currently serving as the chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India.

"Our approach towards the festival is aimed at maximising the impact, optimising on the resources and ensuring measurable and tangible outcomes. This event will bring together writers, historians, artists, literary pioneers and prodigies from around the world," said Mr. Batra.

Several current and former bureaucrats will also be present during the event, participating in discussions and book launches, including "Tijara Mystery Codes" by Hemma Myers Sood, "Remo: The Autobiography of Remo Fernandes", "Sing, Dance and Pray: The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada" by Hindol Sengupta and "My Name is GauharJaan!: The Life and Times of a Musician" by Vikram Sampath.

The festival will conclude on May 15.