Centre’s agreement with Bangalore International Airport may play spoiler to Stalin’s plan to open airport at Hosur

Can Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s plans for an international airport in Hosur become a reality?

As per the agreement for the Development, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of the Bangalore International Airport signed between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and BIAL on July 5, 2004, no airport can operate within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the airport before the 25th anniversary of KIA (Kempegowda International Airport), which falls in May 2033.

The agreement states: “No new or existing airport shall be permitted by GoI to be developed as, or improved or upgraded into, an international airport within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the airport before the twenty-fifth anniversary of the airport opening date.”

KIA started operations in May 2008

The agreement grants exclusive rights to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to handle domestic flights.

According to the agreement on operation of domestic flights: “No new or existing airport (except for Mysuru and Hassan airports) shall be permitted by GoI to be developed as, or improved or upgraded into, a Domestic Airport within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the Airport before the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Airport Opening Date.”

The proposed airport at Hosur falls within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the KIA.

In order to operate commercial flights, airport operators will have to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from BIAL if the proposed site is within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the KIA.

BIAL has refused to allow operation of commercial flights at HAL airport on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru citing the agreement.

Prior to the opening of KIA, which is located in Devanahalli, the HAL airport used to handle domestic and international flights.

Last week, Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil held a discussion regarding construction of a second airport for the city. He instructed the Infrastructure Development Department to prepare and submit a feasibility report in this regard, as the KIA is projected to reach its peak passenger handling capacity by 2033.

BIAL mum

BIAL, operator of the KIA in Bengaluru, has refused to comment on the plan of the Tamil Nadu government to set up an international airport in Hosur.

“We would not like to comment on this,” said a BIAL spokesperson.

Relief to passengers

The proposed airport at Hosur would come as a relief for Bengalureans living in the southern parts of the city especially those in and around electronics city as it will reduce the travel time to reach KIA. Bengalureans living in these parts of the city can dodge the city’s notorious traffic jams which takes more than two hours to reach the airport in Devanahalli.

