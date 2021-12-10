Bhutan's King offers prayers for CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, 12 others

Gen. Rawat visited Bhutan several times during his career and had a very cordial relationship with the top leadership of the country

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck on December 9 offered prayers for CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulka and 11 others killed in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, Indian officials said.

They said Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the King's father also offered prayers for those killed in the crash on December 8, they said.

Tribute | ‘Gen. Rawat had the calibre, the vision and a heart to be the first CDS’

"The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo have sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and people of India," said an official.

Gen. Rawat visited Bhutan several times during his career and had a very cordial relationship with the top leadership of the country.

The officials said the Bhutanese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and senior officers of the country's armed forces attended a ceremony to pay tributes to Gen. Rawat and others.

Editorial | A tragic loss: On the death of Gen Bipin Rawat

The ceremony to offer a thousand butter lamps as per Bhutanese tradition was attended by the Indian Ambassador, Indian officials of project DANTAK and IMTRAT (Indian Military Training Team) and representatives of the Indian community.

Under project DANTAK, India has addressed Bhutan's infrastructure requirements.