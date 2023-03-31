Bhutanese Prime Minister’s assertion that Beijing has an “equal” say in any discussion regarding Doklam dispute raises concerns, says Congress

March 31, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - New Delhi

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering’s recent statement that “there is no intrusion” into Bhutan by China and the assertion that Beijing has an “equal” say in any discussion regarding the Doklam dispute raises several concerns, the Congress said on Thursday.

Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh, in a statement, said Bhutan and India enjoyed the closest of relations since 1949 but the unshakeable relationship was now facing a challenge from an aggressive China.

“When will the Modi government respond to China’s renewed verbal, geographical and military aggression?” Mr. Ramesh asked, adding, “We urge the Prime Minister to not hide behind smokescreens and ensure that this very long-standing partnership with Bhutan remains strong and further deepened”.

Military build-up

The Congress leader said the Narendra Modi government presented the 2017 Doklam stand-off as a major victory but China since then engaged in an unprecedented military infrastructure build-up in the area.

“They have also built villages and roads adjacent to the Doklam plateau many kilometres inside the Bhutanese territory,” he said, adding, “It is well-known that the adjacent Chumbi Valley poses a potential threat to India’s strategic Siliguri Corridor, the so-called Chicken’s Neck that connects the seven northeastern States with the rest of the country”.

“In this context the remark by the Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering that ‘there is no intrusion’ into Bhutan by China and that Beijing has an ‘equal’ say in any discussion over its illegal intrusions raises several concerns,” Mr. Ramesh noted.

He asked if there is a dilution in the ‘unwavering’ Indian and Bhutanese contention that the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan lies at Batang La, and not at Mount Gipmochi as the Chinese claim. “This could cause a serious problem for the security of the Siliguri Corridor,” he said.

The Congress leader recalled that in September 1958, Jawaharlal Nehru, at the age of 69, had made the first State visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Bhutan by trekking almost 105 km for 10 days at altitudes of 15,000 feet with a dozen yaks, several ponies and a pack of over a hundred animals.