Bhutanese king to visit India from April 3-5

April 01, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will meet the Indian President and PM to expand the close bilateral ties, especially in the sphere of economic and development cooperation

PTI

File photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Monday, to expand the close bilateral ties, especially in the sphere of economic and development cooperation.

The King will hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wangchuck will be accompanied by Bhutanese Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Tandi Dorji, and senior officials of the Royal government of Bhutan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the visit.

"At the invitation of the President of India Droupadi Murmu, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be on an official visit to India from April 3 to 5," the MEA said.

It said that the visit of the King was in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by understanding and mutual trust," the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, and to further advance the bilateral partnership, including economic and development cooperation," it said.

