Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely the first foreigner to receive the coveted award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be awarded Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo or the Order of The Druk Gyalpo, the highest civilian decoration conferred by the Kingdom of Bhutan.

"Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo," Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering tweeted on December 17, 2021, the country's National Day.

The award, established in 2008, comes with a Breast Star and Sash Badge. It honours those who have dedicated their lives to serving Bhutan's nation and people. Her Majesty Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden, His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup, and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra have been the previous receipients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first foreigner to receive the coveted award.

In recent months, India has maintained close coordination with Bhutan and has included the Himalayan country in plans for containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Mr. Modi launched the second phase of the RuPay card in Bhutan electronically. he had then assured his Bhutanese counterpart that meeting Bhutan’s requirements would be given “top priority” by India.