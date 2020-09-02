Bhushan punishment will be a matter of debate: AG

He calls Justice Arun Mishra an ‘iron judge’ on latter’s retirement day

Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal called Justice Arun Mishra an “iron judge”, but referred to the punishment of civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan for criminal contempt, saying it would be a point of discussion for long.

“Personally, I would have been happy if no punishment had been levied, but the judgment laid down the law on the principle of contempt elaborately. It will be a matter of debate. It will be discussed for a long time”, Mr. Venugopal addressed Justice Mishra, who is retiring on September 2.

A Bench led by Justice Mishra had punished Mr. Bhushan with a Re. 1 fine for his tweets “scandalising the court”.

Mr. Venugopal, the top law officer, was speaking at a short farewell session held as soon as the virtual hearing in the Chief Justice of India’s court was over. Justice Mishra was sitting along with Chief Justice S.A. Bobde. It is convention that a retiring judge sits with the Chief Justice on his last working day.

‘Excellent relationship’

Mr. Venugopal, in his short address, said he enjoyed an “excellent relationship” with Justice Mishra. Their acquaintance goes back to 30 years.

He described Justice Mishra as “firm and unshakeable”, whose resolve shined through his judgments.

Justice Mishra replied to Mr. Venugopal that what latter said about punishment was something “we discussed till the last moment”.

“System has been upright”, he said. He had been faithful to his convictions and conscience. His efforts on the Bench had always been to “unearth the truth”, he observed. He thanked the Bar for being the power behind him.

“I have been harsh... I have used harsh words... Nobody should feel hurt”, Justice Mishra said.

Beacon of courage: CJI

In his turn, Chief Justice Bobde described Justice Mishra as a “beacon of courage”.

“You have been a beacon of light, a beacon of courage, beacon of fortitude in the face of all adversity, which you faced bravely in the discharge of duty”, he said.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave, who was seen on the screen, could not speak.