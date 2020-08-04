Bhushan case: Registry rejects impleadment of 16 prominent personalities

An application filed by 16 prominent personalities, including activist Aruna Roy, musician T.M. Krishna and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, to be impleaded in the suo motu contempt case against noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan was rejected by the Supreme Court Registry on Tuesday.

The contempt proceedings were initiated against Mr. Bhushan for two of his tweets. The case is scheduled for hearing on August 5.

The order of the Registrar refers to a Constitution Bench judgment of 2017 in the suo motu contempt case against former Madras HC judge, Justice C.S. Karnan, which said “since contempt proceedings are a matter strictly between the court and the alleged contemnor, anyone who enters and disrupts the proceedings of this case in future should understand that he or she can be proceeded against in consonance with law”.

The Registry reproduced the part of the Constitution Bench judgment which ends by noting that no one should intervene without due consent and authorisation.

The impleadment application, filed through advocate Prasanna S., contended that the suo motu contempt notice issued against Mr. Bhushan was manifestly unjust.

“It has a chilling effect on free speech and expression. The contempt proceedings stifle the free speech and expression of not only Mr. Bhushan but also many other citizens.”