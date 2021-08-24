Treat colleagues with respect, Rahul tells Baghel

New Delhi

24 August 2021 12:16 IST

Chhattisgarh CM, Health Minister Deo meet Congress leader amid tensions over leadership

After Punjab and Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh is the latest Congress-ruled State that is witnessing a bitter factional war playing out in the media. Tensions have been simmering since June when supporters of Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo began reminding the Congress’s top leadership of the agreement to rotate the position of chief minister.

However, Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel has said the Chief Minister's post is rotated only in a coalition government, even as he maintained that he will resign whenever the Congress leadership asked him to.

Mr. Bhagel and Mr. Singh Deo met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Though both the Chhattisgarh leaders arrived simultaneously, Mr. Gandhi is learnt to have met them separately. General secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge P.L. Punia were present at these meetings that went on for nearly three hours.

“Venugopal ji has been entrusted the work of resolving some of the issues that came up in the meeting and Rahul ji has asked the two leaders to work together to strengthen the organisation in Chhattisgarh,” a source told The Hindu.

Speaking to a news agency, Mr.Punia claimed that “there was no discussion on a change in leadership in Chhattisgarh”.

“We met Rahul ji and discussed in detail the various schemes undertaken by the Chhattisgarh Government,” Mr. Baghel told reporters outside Mr. Gandhi's residence.

Mr. Deo is said to be unhappy and sources say he may not continue in Mr. Baghel’s cabinet.

The Health Minister is reported to have raised the issue of split tenure as well as the manner in which he was treated by the Chief Minister and Mr. Gandhi is said to have expressed his displeasure over this in his meeting with Mr. Baghel.

Despite a clean sweep in Chhattisgarh in the December 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had problems in naming its Chief Minister, as the top post was intensely contested by Mr. Baghel, then the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, and Mr. Deo, who was head of the Congress’s Campaign Committee.