Union Minister Bhupender Yadav accuses Opposition of doing injustice to OBCs

Published - August 23, 2024 03:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

Minister cites West Bengal government’s affidavit to the SC, showing that 75 of 77 new castes proposed for the OBC list are Muslim groups; asks if OBC reservation is meant for the Opposition’s “appeasement politics”

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav accused Opposition parties of doing injustice to OBCs on the issue of reservation.  | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday accused Opposition parties of doing injustice to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on the issue of reservation.

His statement came days after the West Bengal government sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on its appeal against the Calcutta High Court judgment striking down the OBC status of several castes, mostly Muslim groups, for granting them reservations in government jobs and for admissions to State-run educational institutions.

“It is sad that the Opposition parties are doing injustice to the OBCs. The OBC vote and OBC counting are matters of politics for them. The biggest example of this is seen in the affidavit given by the West Bengal government to the Supreme Court. The Chairman of the OBC Commission informed that 77 castes have been included in the OBC list in West Bengal, in which 75 castes are from the Muslim community,” he said.

“This means, did the West Bengal government consider the standards of the law for inclusion of OBCs while including them?” he asked. “We want to ask that today when this matter is pending in the Supreme Court, a question arises in everyone’s mind after looking at the facts: is OBC reservation for their appeasement politics? Is this the policy of the Congress-led INDI alliance?”

