ADVERTISEMENT

Bhopal-Ujjain train blast case: NIA court awards death penalty to 7 of 8 convicts

March 01, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - Lucknow

Another was given life imprisonment

ANI

National Investigation Agency Special Court on February 28 gave death sentences to seven out of eight convicts in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case. | Photo Credit: V. SUDERSHAN

National Investigation Agency Special Court on February 28 gave death sentences to seven out of eight convicts in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case.

Another was given life imprisonment. Death sentences were awarded to Mohammad Faisal, Gaus Mohammad Khan, Azhar, Atif Muzaffar, Danish, Mir Hussain, and Asif Iqbal, and life imprisonment to Atif Iraqi.

The Bhopal-Ujjain Passenger train bomb blast was a terrorist attack that occurred on March 7, 2017.

Further information is awaited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US