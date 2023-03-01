Bhopal-Ujjain train blast case: NIA court awards death penalty to 7 of 8 convicts

March 01, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - Lucknow

National Investigation Agency Special Court on February 28 gave death sentences to seven out of eight convicts in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case.

Another was given life imprisonment. Death sentences were awarded to Mohammad Faisal, Gaus Mohammad Khan, Azhar, Atif Muzaffar, Danish, Mir Hussain, and Asif Iqbal, and life imprisonment to Atif Iraqi.

The Bhopal-Ujjain Passenger train bomb blast was a terrorist attack that occurred on March 7, 2017.

Further information is awaited.