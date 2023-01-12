Bhopal gas tragedy | Supreme Court reserves verdict on Centre’s curative plea seeking enhancement of compensation to victims

January 12, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on Centre’s curative petition seeking enhancement of compensation to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, over and above the $470 million already paid by Union Carbide.

A five-judge Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has said in no uncertain terms that it would not re-open the 1989 settlement between the government and the pesticide company on the basis of a curative petition.

The Centre had contended that the compensation, determined in 1989, was arrived at on assumptions of truth unrelated to realities. An earlier five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had in 2011 issued notice to respondents, including Union Carbide Corporation, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Chemicals Co., U.S.; Dow Chemicals; McLeod Russel India, Kolkata, and Eveready Industries, Kolkata.

Additional funds sought

The Centre had sought a re-look of the May 4, 1989 and subsequent October 3,1991 orders of the Supreme Court, contending that the 1989 settlement was seriously impaired. The government has sought additional funds of over ₹7,400 crore from the pesticide company.

Several NGOs representing the victims had also joined in with the Centre in the curative plea for enhanced compensation.

The tragedy had unfolded in Bhopal (in the State of Madhya Pradesh) on the intervening night of December 2-3,1984 when the highly dangerous and toxic gas, Methyl Isocynate (MIC), escaped from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL). It had resulted in the death of 5,295 persons.