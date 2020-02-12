Bhima-Koregaon panel gets final extension

The State government on Tuesday gave a “final” extension till April 8 to the inquiry commission looking into the violence that broke out at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

The earlier extension, till February 8, was granted to the commission on November 9, 2019. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the State Home Department granted the “final” extension till April 8 and asked the panel to submit its report.

The commission comprises former Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court J.N. Patel and former IAS officer Sumeet Mullick.

The panel had last month asked the government to wind it up, saying it cannot function due to “want of money” and the government did not seem to be “serious” about it. Earlier this month, the government had said the staff salaries had been released.

Violence had broken out at the Bhima-Koregaon memorial during the bicentennial celebration of the 1818 battle at the site. The Pune Police had claimed that inflammatory statements made a day earlier at the Elgaar Parishad in Pune, allegedly backed by Maoists, led to the violence.